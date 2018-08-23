Naza Agro to establish presence in China

The company also planned to expand their land bank by another 809.40 hectares to plant tropical fruits such as pineapples, melons and durians for exports within five years. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Naza Plantation Services Sdn Bhd (Naza Agro), the agro business arm of Naza group of companies, aims to establish a strong presence in China and to continue exploring other export markets such as Japan, South Korea and the Middle East for their tropical fruits business.

The company also planned to expand their land bank by another 809.40 hectares to plant tropical fruits such as pineapples, melons and durians for exports within five years.

In a statement today, Naza Agro said Malaysian pineapples made a breakthrough in 2017 when it was first exported to China, and to-date, 202 tonnes of fresh pineapples worth RM1.5 million have been exported to the country.

"The growing demand in China for Malaysian pineapples signifies a massive export potential for Malaysian pineapple suppliers.

“Malaysia targets RM320 million in export value with the total output of 700,000 tonnes of pineapples by 2020,” it said.

Naza Agro had participated in the Malaysian Pineapple Business-to-Business Promotion initiative held at Walmart Beijing, China, as part of a delegation initiated by the Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board.

The delegation, led by the Minister of Agriculture and Agro-Industry Malaysia, Datuk Salahuddin Ayub, aimed to introduce Malaysia-produced pineapples and its unique traits to the Chinese consumer market.

Naza Agro was established in 2014 and has been involved in the production of tropical fruits using high technology agro systems with cutting-edge biotechnology, green house fertigation system, biofertilisers and commercial farming methods. — Bernama