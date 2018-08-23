Duo get jail, whipping for gang robbery, posing as policemen

Judge Mahyon Talib handed down the sentences on Ahmad Noorshaees Ishak, 30, and Mohd Affandi Hassan, 38, after they pleaded guilty to the charges. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Two unemployed men were each sentenced to four years’ jail and two strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here today for committing gang robbery against five Philippine masseuses while posing as policemen last week.

Judge Mahyon Talib handed down the sentences on Ahmad Noorshaees Ishak, 30, and Mohd Affandi Hassan, 38, after they pleaded guilty to the charges.

The duo was charge together with another man still at large of robbing the women of their nine mobile phones, a tablet computer, and cash of RM2,000 at Jalan Langkawi, Taman Danau Kota, Wangsa Maju, here at 3.40pm on August 14.

During the robbery, they also posed as policemen and flashed police handcuffs to the victims.

They were charged under Section 395 and Section 170 of the Penal Code and were sentenced to four years’ jail and two strokes of the cane for the robbery and another four years’ imprisonment for posing as policemen.

The court, however, ordered them to serve the jail sentence concurrently from the date of their arrest on August 15.

Deputy public prosecutor N.Joy Jothi prosecuted, while the duo were not represented. — Bernama