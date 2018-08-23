Court junks Chin Tong’s bid to contest Ayer Hitam result

On May 9, Wee received 17,076 votes while Liew took 16,773 votes. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — The High Court has rejected Liew Chin Tong’s election petition over his defeat to MCA’s Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong in the Ayer Hitam parliamentary seat during the general election.

Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali said the senator did not provide sufficient evidence to support his allegations of misconduct, the Malaysiakini news portal reported.

“For example, removal of the billboard (with election materials) can’t be said to have gone against election rules. The petition... needs to furnish proof to show how it will affect the voter,” Mohd Nazlan was quoted as saying.

“Other than stating it in a general statement, the petitioner failed to establish a crucial missing link between the billboard and election malpractice.”

Liew said in an immediate statement that he was disappointed by the outcome, but will abide by Mohd Nazlan’s decision.

He then congratulated Wee finally on the victory and thanked Datuk Yeo Yang Poh for representing him pro bono in the matter.

Liew filed the petition on June 12.

In the general election, which took place on May 9, Wee received 17,076 votes while Liew took 16,773 votes.

Wee previously dismissed Liew’s allegations about the poll as absurd.

Despite his defeat, Liew was later appointed as a senator and made the deputy defence minister.