Authorities must investigate Musa without fear or favour, says Liew

Musa returned to Malaysia on Tuesday. — Malay Mail pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 23 — A federal minister from Sabah today called for an investigation, without fear or favour, of former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman.

Datuk Liew Vui Keong, who is minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, said this was because the complaints against the Sungai Sibuga assemblyman were very serious in nature as police reports had been made by Sabah Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin on alleged threats with regard to the appointment of the Sabah chief minister on May 10.

“The weight of the law must apply equally to Sungai Sibuga assemblyman Tan Sri Musa Aman, especially that now he has returned to Malaysia. There should not be an exception for him (Musa),” said Liew, who is in charge of law, in a statement, here.

Musa returned to Malaysia at 6.45pm on Tuesday. He had reportedly left the country for London on May 17 to seek medical treatment.

He is also being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over allegations of buying over assemblymen.

Liew said Musa’s initial whereabouts had sparked speculation among the people and, therefore, he (Musa) should corroborate his claims with a medical report instead of merely posting a photograph of himself on Facebook via his political secretary.

“While we have been inundated with unsubstantiated claims in the social media about his so-called ‘medical conditions’, his son (Yamani Hafez), who is the Sipitang Member of Parliament (MP), was seen standing by Musa looking prim and healthy,” he said.

In addition, Liew said, Yamani Hafez had shown a complete disregard for his responsibility as an MP and shown disrespect to the august House by not turning up for the swearing-in ceremony in Parliament last month without a legitimate explanation.

“The people want to know if he is as sick as his father who allegedly issued a press statement previously stating that he was travelling home against medical advice.

“Many questions remain unanswered and the people have every right to know as they are the elected representatives in their respective constituencies.

“As elected representatives, we stand guided by laws with regard to parliament and parliamentarians,” he said, adding that they must also be guided by their moral compass. — Bernama