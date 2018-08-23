Gabungan Parti Sarawak registered, says CM

Abang Johari said the registration of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition of political parties has been approved. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Aug 23 — The registration of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition of political parties has been approved, said Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

It only remains for the Registrar of Societies (RoS) to issue the official letter, he said to reporters after an Aidiladha sacrificial ritual of the Satok branch of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) here today.

Abang Johari, who is PBB president, declined to elaborate.

GPS comprises PBB, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP). They had announced their withdrawal from the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition after the 14th general election in May.

Six cows were slaughtered at the sacrificial ritual and the beef was distributed to 400 people in the Satok area and Muslim converts in Kampung Mongkos, Serian.

Abang Johari was also asked to comment on a statement by Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How of PKR that the state government did not have to be hasty in building a second trunk road in view of the Pan Borneo Highway now under construction.

The chief minister said the second trunk road was a state government project and it was unnecessary for him to elaborate.

Chee How had said that it was wasteful to build the second trunk road when the Pan Borneo Highway and the coastal road were already under construction.

Earlier, in his address at the event, Abang Johari said the focus of the state government under his leadership was to accelerate the development of infrastructure such as roads and basic facilities such as water supply, especially in the rural areas where these were lacking.

He said he would announce in November the state government approach on developing these facilities.

“Although it requires a high cost to provide these facilities, the state government will find the best approach and determine how to obtain funds for these development projects,” he said.

Abang Johari said the state government focused on development rather than rhetoric in raising the standard of living of the people and ensuring peace.

He also reiterated the state government cause to continue to champion the rights of Sarawak as per the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and said that with the blessings of God the eroded rights of Sarawak would be restored. — Bernama