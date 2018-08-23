Cops score 2018’s biggest drug bust so far — with RM26.1m worth of syabu, ecstasy

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department deputy director Datuk Kang Chez Chiang (4th left) poses with the packets of syabu and ecstasy pills valued at RM26.1 million at a press conference in George Town August 23, 2018. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 23 — Police made their biggest drug bust this year with the seizure of more than 500kg of what were believed to be syabu (methamphetamine) and ecstasy pills valued at RM26.1 million.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department deputy director Datuk Kang Chez Chiang said four men, aged between 35 and 59, who are believed to be members of a drug trafficking syndicate, were picked up in raids in Bayan Baru, Jelutong and Gelugor here last Tuesday.

“In the first raid in Bayan Baru, police detained two men after they seized 159 packages of what believed to be syabu which were packed and labelled as tea from China.

“The seizure led to the second location in Jelutong where the police arrested a man believed to be a drug trafficker,” he told reporters here today.

Acting on intelligence, Kang said police had subsequently raided two houses at the Island Glades in Gelugor where they discovered and seized 314 packages of syabu as well as 13 packages containing ecstasy pills.

A man believed to be the caretaker of the house was arrested, he added.

Kang said police also seized three vehicles, cash, jewellery and a watch in the raids with a total value of RM147,000.

All the suspects were being remanded until Monday to facilitate investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, he said.

Meanwhile, Kang said police had seized various drugs worth a total of RM127.8 million since January this year until August 16 due to strong cooperation from authorities in the neighbouring countries.

He said 104,384 people were detained for their alleged involvement in drugs and RM47.62 million worth of properties were impounded during the period. — Bernama