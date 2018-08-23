Karpal’s daughter seeks probe on alleged judicial meddling in father’s sedition appeal

Sangeet said she was taking action after reading a news article claiming possible judicial interference in the 2016 appeal against Karpal’s sedition case. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Sangeet Kaur Deo, the only daughter of the late Karpal Singh, wants police to investigate a recent allegation that a senior judge may have interfered in the former DAP chairman’s sedition conviction appeal.

Sangeet, who is a lawyer, filed a report at the Dang Wangi police station today.

“This is a serious accusation and I want the police to immediately probe the content of the published news article,” she said in her police filing.

The article which first appeared on Free Malaysia Today, cited lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla who claimed he was recently informed of alleged interference at the Court of Appeal in 2016, which upheld a High Court ruling that found Karpal guilty of sedition.

Mohamed Haniff’s claim comes after Court of Appeal judge Hamid Sultan Abu Backer told an international law conference on August 16 that he was “severely reprimanded” by a “top judge” for his dissenting judgment in the M. Indira Gandhi unilateral conversion case.

The High Court had found Karpal, a former lawyer and legislator, guilty of sedition for questioning the power of then Perak Ruler Sultan Azlan Shah’s removal of then mentri besar Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin from office, resulting in what came to be known as the Perak constitutional crisis of 2009.

The High Court convicted Karpal of sedition and sentenced him to a RM4,000 fine in February 2014.

On May 30, 2016, his conviction was upheld by a three-judge panel in the Court of Appeal; Datuk Wira Mohtaruddin Baki and Kamardin Hashim upheld the conviction while Datuk Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat held a dissenting view.

But the panel also reduced Karpal’s RM4,000 fine to RM1,800, effectively reversing his disqualification as an MP and allowing his widow to collect his pension.