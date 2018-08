Passersby walk past an electric stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo July 5, 2013. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Aug 23 — Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index closed higher today helped by a cheaper yen against the dollar and shrugging off tit-for-tat tariffs between the US and China.

The Nikkei 225 index closed up 0.22 per cent, or 48.27 points, at 22,410.82 while the broader Topix index ended down 0.01 per cent or 0.15 points at 1,698.22. — AFP