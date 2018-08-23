Probe missing RM16b in tax refund under CBT, Perak rep urges police

Chong (second from left) today lodged a report at the Ipoh police district headquarters on the RM16 billion reported missing by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng. — Picture courtesy of Chong Zhemin

IPOH, Aug 23 — A Perak state assemblyman is demanding that police investigate the whereabouts of RM16 billion in tax refunds that Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng recently revealed was missing.

Keranji assemblyman Chong Zhemin said he lodged a police report on the matter at the Ipoh police district headquarters this morning.

He said the police should launch a probe immediately if the missing tax refunds had been misappropriated.

“I urge the police to investigate where the missing RM16 billion has gone, under Section 409 of the Penal Code which covers criminal breach of trust,” Chong said in a statement today.

“Anyone found guilty under section 409, can be imprisoned between two years and 20 years, and/or a fine.

“The RM16 billion tax refund should be deposited into Tabung Bayaran Balik Cukai(TBBC) but it is missing. On May 31, there was only RM1.4 billion in the TBBC, which is still short by RM14.5 billion.”

Lim had reportedly said the previous BN government failed to refund the excess income tax and real property gains tax paid by taxpayers totalling RM16.046 billion as of May 31, 2018.

These outstanding tax refunds involve 1,653,786 cases of companies, individuals, societies and foundations.

Lim said the cases date back to over six years.

Chong said Lim had also revealed that RM19.2 billion was missing from the Goods and Service Tax (GST) input tax refund.

When added to the RM16 billion, he said a huge amount of RM 35.2 billion was still unaccounted for.

“I urge the police to immediately investigate this missing tax refunds if it has been misappropriated and give all Malaysians taxpayers a proper explanation,” Chong added.