Go talk to Dr M on unfulfilled Sarawak pledges, PBDS Baru chief tells Johari

KUCHING, Aug 23 — Chief Minister Datuk Abang Johari Openg should meet Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to discuss election manifesto pledges made by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to Sarawak, a local opposition politician said today.

Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS Baru) president Cobbold John Lusoi said there is no point for leaders of the state’s ruling pact, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), to keep harping in the media that the PH government has not fulfilled its pledges.

“I call upon the chief minister to make it a priority to meet the prime minister as soon as possible to discuss why the pledges have not been fulfilled,” Lusoi said.

He said the pledges include restoring Sarawak’s status as one of three equal partners in the Federation of Malaysia, returning 50 per cent of all taxes collected in Sarawak, increasing oil and gas royalty from the present 5 per cent to 20 per cent based on gross revenue, and distributing 10 per cent royalty money to Sarawakians as petroleum cash dividends.

Lusoi said PH also pledged to set up a Royal Commission to review federal legislations that erode the rights of Sarawak.

He also urged GPS leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Masing, to stop negotiating through the media to reclaim the state’s rights which have been eroded over the years.

“It will not bring positive results, but only to give rise to public sentiments against the PH government,” he said.

He also urged the Sarawak government to work with Sabah for the purpose of forming a joint committee and to come up with a joint memorandum for submission to the Pakatan government.

He said the two Borneo states have similar demands from the Pakatan government on oil royalty.

Lusoi expressed his regret that Sarawak has not made any progress on the return of state’s rights after Johari took over as chief minister last year.