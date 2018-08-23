Morata backs Sarri’s style to get him more goals

Chelsea’s Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring their second goal during the match against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge August 18, 2018. — Picture by Action Images via Reuters

LONDON, Aug 23 — Alvaro Morata scored only his second Premier League goal of 2018 in Chelsea’s 3-2 victory over Arsenal on Saturday but the striker is confident of finding the net with regularity this season under new manager Maurizio Sarri.

Morata said the direct style employed by former boss Antonio Conte did not suit him and the Spaniard expected to have more chances to score with Sarri’s possession-based game.

“The most important thing is the mode we play,” Morata told Chelsea TV. “Last year it was direct, I had to protect the ball in the air and that’s not my best quality.

“Now I can attack the spaces, play one-touch and go into the area for the crosses which is better for me. The manager works with the ball always and when you work with the ball you have more chances, and the strikers have more chances.”

Chelsea, who have won both their league matches this season, travel to Newcastle United on Sunday. — Reuters