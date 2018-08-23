Customs D-G: Over 77,000 traders registered under SST

Subromaniam said that to enable traders to make references and to register, a 31-point SST guideline would be uploaded onto the Customs website. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Aug 23 — More than 77,000 traders have been registered under the Sales and Service Tax (SST) that will come into effect on Sept 1, said Customs director-general Datuk Seri T. Subromaniam.

Their registration was done through automatic transfer from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system that the SST would replace and the traders had been informed via email, he added.

“Of the total, 32,577 have been registered for the sales tax and 44,874 for the service tax. This indicates that the compliance cost will drop because it is not necessary for most of the traders to register under the SST, only manufacturers of certain goods and providers of services,” he said.

A compliance cost is the expenditure of time or money in conforming with government requirements such as legislation or regulation.

Subromaniam spoke at a press conference after a briefing on SST at Wisma Kastam in Petrajaya here today. Also present was Sarawak Customs director Datuk Sharifah Halimah Tuanku Taha.

Subromaniam said that to enable traders to make references and to register, a 31-point SST guideline would be uploaded onto the Customs website.

He also said that since the online registration was started on Aug 16, there had been 470 new registrations.

Companies or businesses eligible for registration can register immediately at the Customs website http://mysst.customs.gov.my/ or contact the Customs call centre at 1300 888 500. — Bernama