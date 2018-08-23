Knowing our roles for a better world — Sofia Roseli

AUGUST 23 — I have been meaning to express this for quite some time. The universe is in desperate need of more intellectual and reputable preachers like Abu Amina Elias, Mufti Menk, Mufti Asri, Yasir Qadhi, Nouman Ali Khan and those we only get to see and hear if we look up on the web.

These are also people who at many times were banned from speaking openly and thrown with unjust claims for saying the truth and standing up for what are rightfully ours.

What we do not need are those self-proclaimed preachers we mostly see on Malaysian TV, Whatsapp and the likes.

Why? Because they are often self-righteous, sexist and oppressive especially towards women. Why? Because what they utter are often inhumane. Why? Because things are often taken out of context and they fail to explain how inclusive and just Islam is. Why? Because they curse and shout while they speak.

A faithful Muslim will speak in the best of manner as promoted in the Quran. A faithful Muslim man does not only understand the rights of men. In fact, he understands and protects the rights of women at his best as constantly mentioned and promoted in the Quran.

It is mentioned that the best of men are those who are best to women. This alone is sufficient to show how women are regarded in Islam and how men should be treating women.

A faithful Muslim will defend the rights of every human being — gender, race, faith and age aside. A faithful Muslim also knows that each and every living being is granted with rights that come with each role, by the Most Loving.

With all due respect, I believe men are entrusted to protect women from all sorts of danger. Wearing the hat as an “ustaz” does not give men the upper hand to exploit women. When I say exploit, it includes those remarks on their sexual interests and desires to perform polygamy.

I bet if we go to the streets and ask men what they know about polygamy, they will mutually say that they are entitled to it as mentioned in the Quran.

First of all, marriage does not solely manifest sexual bonds. The prophet (PBUH) was married to many women in his time because he felt obligated to protect them but he did it with such grace by taking them in his legal hands to avoid oppression and slander.

We must also take into account that everything during his time was far different than the present time. Women back then were heavily struggling for protection due to many reasons and they deserve to be protected by good married men who in the first place were so loyal to their wives and religious enough to understand why polygamy is permitted.

On the other hand, if you ask men what they know about “nafkah,” they will mutually say that it is not their obligation especially when their spouses are earning.

I wonder why the absence in quoting the Quran in this context when the Quran has made it so clear that men are protectors and maintainers of women. The failure to understand our roles will only lead to the misuse of religion and social segregation.

I strongly feel that the government must consider going after people with the intentions to oppress in the name of religion (read: Preacher, messenger) as they do not uphold the real teachings of Islam.

It could be as simple as advocating an oppressive self-made religious idea on Whatsapp as it could in turn bring confusion, spark hate, divide the society and Ummah at the largest scale and cause national scrutiny.

Anything that drives us away from kindness or one another is never the teaching of Islam or any religion I believe so. The Prophet (PBUH) says: “Kindness is a mark of faith and whoever is not kind has no faith.”

If you are dispersing information not in the name of love and compassion (God), please revisit your intentions and think of the consequences awaiting you in the dunya and hereafter. Whether you are a good prime minister, an excellent head to your company or even your family, one oppressive act could hinder you from experiencing Jannah so be wary.

If you are cooking things up for the sake of power and money, you are definitely a creative person and more than capable of coming out with “halal” ideas to make a living. We should be grateful for what God has bestowed upon us and use it for causes that are beneficial.

I believe kindness needs to start from home and parents should start educating their boys on their responsibilities as Caliphs. With God’s permission, we will soon have a generation of men who are respectful and responsible enough to lead the world.

May Allah ease our journey in upholding what is right and May Allah protect us from going astray.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.