Malaysian rubber glove industry expects RM18.8b revenue in 2018

PETALING JAYA, Aug 23 — Malaysia’s rubber glove industry expects to generate RM18.8 billion in revenue this year, up from RM16.2 billion in 2017, due to robust global demand, says the Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association (Margma).

President Denis Low Jau Foo said global demand for rubber gloves continued to rise and was anticipated to increase to 268 billion pieces this year from 232.2 billion in 2017.

“Malaysia is expected to supply 63 per cent or 168.8 billion gloves which will translate into a projected revenue of RM18.8 billion in 2018,” he told reporters here today in an update of the rubber glove industry and the upcoming 9th International Rubber Glove Conference and Exhibition. — Bernama