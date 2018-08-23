Proton optimistic over sustaining car demand after SST implementation

Chief Executive Officer Abdul Rashid Musa said the demand for cars is expected to remain even after the SST implementation, as a car is now regarded as an essential requirement by the people. — Picture courtesy of Proton

PETALING JAYA, Aug 23 — Proton Edar Sdn Bhd, the distribution arm of local automotive manufacturer, Proton Holdings Bhd, is optimistic of maintaining a strong sales performance after the implementation of the Sales and Services Tax (SST) on Sept 1.

Chief Executive Officer Abdul Rashid Musa said demand was expected to continue even after the SST takes force as cars have been regarded as a necessity by the people.

“The need for cars in Malaysia is still there and people will continue to buy them,” he told reporters after the launch of the Proton 3S centre here today by Proton Chief Executive Officer Dr Li Chunrong.

However, Abdul Rashid said car prices would increase after the SST as the service tax was set at 10 per cent compared with the Goods and Services Tax at six per cent.

“We will do our best to sustain our volume and attract customers to buy cars,” he said.

Meanwhile, Li said Proton would start accepting bookings for its first sport utility vehicle beginning next month.

On July sales, Abdul Rashid said Proton sold 8,102 units, its strongest performance in 30 months.

He said apart from the zero-rated GST which contributed to the increase in sales, the market was also responding positively to the brand through efforts to improve its position in the market.

“We have done a lot of things to improve our vendors and our dealers,” he said, adding that Proton had also upgraded 96 of the 109 target outlets into 3s and 4s centre. — Bernama