Vote me for better education chances, Pakatan hopeful tells Seri Setia

Pakatan Harapan’s Seri Setia candidate Halimey Abu Bakar (centre) visits the PJKita Community Library at Kampung Lindungan, Petaling Jaya August 23, 2018. — Picture Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Aug 23 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for Seri Setia Halimey Abu Bakar said today he will push for better education programmes for the younger constituents if elected in the September 8 by-election.

Halimey said that he hopes to bolster youth development in the Selangor state seat by providing proactive education initiatives.

“With the ministry of education now under PH control, I would like to host seminar, motivational programs and student leadership camps in cooperation with parents.

“This could help shape the student’s personality and self-confidence and help to boost academic performance,” he said at a press conference at the PH Seri Setia by-election operations centre here.

Halimey added that he would also push for programmes that would help youths master the English language

“English has become the common language used around the world to do business. Many companies in the country prefer to hire those who can speak in foreign languages, especially English.

“We will draft a framework and improve activities to help bolster the (youth’s) mastery of these languages,’’ he said.

Halimey added that there is also a need for youths to master other languages such as Korean, Japanese, Chinese and Indian to help their education and even career development.

Subsequently, Halimey said he would push for student exchange programmes for schools in Seri Setia.

“We also would give attention to exposing students to international programmes such as student exchange programmes with countries like Japan, Korea, the United States and even Europe,’’ he said