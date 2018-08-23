PAS to check Selangor? Pakatan’s Seri Setia hopeful says can do better job

Pakatan Harapan’s Seri Setia candidate Halimey Abu Bakar at a press conference in Kelana Jaya August 23, 2018. — Picture Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Aug 23 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for Seri Setia Halimey Abu Bakar believes he can do a better job than PAS in checking the Selangor government, even if he belongs to the same coalition.

Halimey asserted that he has never been afraid to speak up for what’s right even if it ran counter to the ruling state government’s stand when he was a local councillor, and promised to do the same if elected to the state seat.

“PH have gained control of both the state and the federal government. So we have a bigger voice to represent the people

“However, I have always voiced my concerns even when I was a councillor and will continue to do so,” he said.

Halimey was responding to PAS’ claim that the Opposition needs a stronger presence in the Selangor legislative to play an effective role as check-and-balance.

Halimey said a win for PAS in Seri Setia does not mean the Islamist party would be a competent opposition in the state assembly.

“The Opposition now only have five seats. Even if PAS were to win, I don't think they can be an effective opposition,’’ he said.

Currently, there are only five non-PH assemblymen out of 56 seats in the state assembly, four of which are from Umno while PAS has only won the Sijangkang state seat, held by Dr Ahmad Yunus Hairi

The Seri Setia by-election on September 8 is a straight fight between Halimey and Dr Halimah Ali from PAS.