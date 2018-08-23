VistaJet offers Michelin-starred Cantonese dining experience

The exclusive festive offering is dedicated to all VistaJet members looking for suggestive ways to celebrate the holiday with seasonal menu for flights departing from Hong Kong. — Picture via Facebook/VistaJet

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Vistajet is inviting Michelin award winning Hong Kong restaurant to re-invent its menu for passengers during the Chinese Mid-Autumn festival.

Vistajet Ltd with Duddell’s will add on-board Michelin stars cantonese dining experience with exclusive in-flight menu and limited-edition mooncakes to celebrate the upcoming festival.

President of Asia at VistaJet, Leona Qi said the idea behind the campaign starts with their shared passion for curating one-of-a-kind discovery experiences.

Both Vistajet and Duddell’s match welcoming attitude and a passion for art, to create the perfect surrounding to share good food and holiday celebration, a statement said.

The exquisite food is not limited to the air — guests will be able to enjoy the VistaJet menu in September at Duddell’s restaurants in both Hong Kong and London, which offer classic Cantonese favorites in a refined and artistic setting.

Duddell’s coveted cream custard mooncakes will also be made available outside of their Hong Kong restaurant for the first time. The delicacies will come in a limited-edition gift box and bag featuring artwork by celebrated Hong Kong-based painter, Chu Hing Wah.

The exclusive festive offering is dedicated to all VistaJet members’ appreciating fine dining experiences and looking for suggestive ways to celebrate the holiday with seasonal menu for flights departing from Hong Kong.

The menu is comprised of double-boiled black chicken soup with qi zi herbs and fish maw — a rich and nutritious dish brimming with collagen from the fish maw — and the Cantonese delicacy braised whole African abalone five heads with shiitake mushroom.

Meanwhile, Duddell’s London will also present its own menu for flights departing from the city including European favorites and regional variations.

— Bernama