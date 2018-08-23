Mohd Qabil delivers Malaysia’s second silver at Asian Games

Silver medallist Mahamad Fathil Mohd Qabil Ambak riding Rosenstolz reacts during the Dressage Individual Intermediate 1 Freestyle victory ceremony in Jakarta August 23, 2018. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, Aug 23 — National equestrian ace, Mohd Qabil Ambak Mahamad Fathil delivered Malaysia’s second silver medal in the Asian Games individual dressage at the Jakarta International Equestrian Park here this morning.

Mohd Qabil displayed a brilliant performance along with his steed Rosenstolz to earn 76.620 points but failed to beat Hong Kong’s Wing Ying Siu, who bagged a gold medal with 77.045 points.

South Korean Kim Hyeok settled for the bronze with 75.705 points.

Earlier, the 38-year-old Mohd Qabil was the top qualifier in the preliminary round last Tuesday.

Malaysia added another silver to its medal tally on the fifth day of Asia’s biggest sporting event after the sepak takraw squad bagged the first one in the men’s regu team yesterday.

For the record, Mohd Qabil won bronzes in the event in the 2006 and 2010 editions in Doha and Guangzhou, respectively. — Bernama