Australian PM stubbornly clings to power, offers possible second leadership vote

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull reacts during a media conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, August 23, 2018. — Reuters pic

CANBERRA, Aug 23 — Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull stubbornly clung to power today as senior ministers deserted him, saying he would hold a second leadership vote tomorrow if he received a letter signed by the majority of the ruling Liberal party.

Turnbull narrowly won a leadership vote on Tuesday against former home affairs minister Peter Dutton. Dutton and senior ministers today called for a second ballot.

Key Turnbull supporter Finance Minister Mathias Cormann said Turnbull no longer had majority party support and that Dutton was now the best person to lead the conservative government to the next election, due by May 2019.

Several ministers have tendered their resignation. The leadership crisis saw the government adjourn parliament today until September.

Turnbull said if he received a letter requesting a fresh vote with the signatures of 43 Liberal party lawmakers, he would call a party meeting for midday tomorrow. If a leadership spill motion was then passed, he would not stand in the vote.

Australian media reported today that Treasurer Scott Morrison would be a surprise challenger for the top job.

Morrison has been a Turnbull supporter, but has reportedly long held ambitions on the prime ministership.

Whoever emerges as Australia's next prime minister, they will become the country's sixth prime minister in less than a decade. The political revolving door has angered and frustrated voters and the business sector.

“Australians will be rightly appalled by what they are witnessing in their parliament,” Turnbull told reporters in Canberra.

Turnbull said the leadership crisis was an “internal insurgency” to move the Liberal party to the far right.

“A minimum in the party room, supported by others outside the parliament, has sought to bully, intimidate others into making this change of leadership,” he said.

“It's been described by many people...as a form of madness.

Turnbull came to power in a party-room coup in September 2015. A social liberal and multi-millionaire former merchant banker, Turnbull has struggled to appeal to conservative voters and only narrowly won an election in 2016.

The ruling Liberal-National coalition government has consistently trailed the opposition Labour party in opinion polls, but Turnbull has remained the voters' preferred prime minister over Labour leader Bill Shorten.

Shorten said the “cannibalistic behaviour” over the Liberal leadership was eating the government alive. "Australia no longer has a functioning government," he told parliament.

The political uncertainty clouded the outlook for investors who punished the Australian dollar, sending it 0.9 per cent lower to US$0.7289. The Aussie was the worst performing major currency today.

Australian shares slipped 0.2 per cent

“For everybody in the country what is happening in Canberra is disappointing and frustrating. Business likes certainty and confidence in what happens in the future. Anytime we see uncertainty like is happening in Canberra it is not helpful,” said Qantas CEO Alan Joyce. — Reuters