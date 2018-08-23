Three new rabies-infected areas in Sarawak

The new areas are Sungai Tenggang and Pantu in Sri Aman and Simpang Kawasan Layar in Betong, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUCHING, Aug 23 — Sarawak today declared three more rabies-outbreak areas, raising to 36 the number of such places in the state.

The new areas are Sungai Tenggang and Pantu in Sri Aman and Simpang Kawasan Layar in Betong, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee.

A spokesman of the committee secretariat said in a statement that the decision to declare the new rabies-outbreak areas was made by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas in his capacity as the chairman of the committee.

The three places, the 34th, 35th and 36th to be declared rabies-outbreak areas, were outside a10-km radius of the areas already declared so, he added.

Yesterday, the Federal Health Ministry announced that a 44-year-old man died of rabies encephalitis on Tuesday, the 12th person to have succumbed to the disease in the state since an epidemic was declared on June 30 last year. — Bernama