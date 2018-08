Halimey said his priority would be to develop and improve the infrastructure for young children in the working class suburban area. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Aug 23 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for Seri Setia Halimey Abu Bakar promised today to push for better infrastructure in the Selangor seat if elected in the September 8 by-election.

Halimey said his priority would be to develop and improve the infrastructure for young children in the working class suburban area.

“Based on my observation, there are many infrastructures, especially those involving kindergartens, that still need to be improved,” he said.

MORE TO COME