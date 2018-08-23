Agong participates in Aidiladha slaughter in Kelantan

Sultan Muhammad V today slaughtered several cows as part of the Aidiladha sacrificial ritual of the Kelantan Islamic Affairs and Malay Customs Council (MAIK) at the grounds of the Sultan Ismail Petra Silver Jubilee Islamic Complex. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BHARU, Aug 23 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V, today slaughtered several cows as part of the Aidiladha sacrificial ritual of the Kelantan Islamic Affairs and Malay Customs Council (MAIK) at the grounds of the Sultan Ismail Petra Silver Jubilee Islamic Complex here.

His Majesty arrived at the complex at 11.35am accompanied by the Regent of Kelantan and MAIK president Dr Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra and the Tengku Temenggong of Kelantan, Tengku Tan Sri Mohamad Rizam Tengku Abdul Aziz.

Also accompanying Sultan Muhammad V were Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob, Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah, MAIK deputy president Dr Nik Mohd Azlan Abd Hadi and the Mufti of Kelantan, Datuk Mohamad Shukri Mohamad.

Nik Mohd Azlan said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had donated 30 cows for the sacrificial slaughter and the Regent of Kelantan, seven. MAIK had contributed 33 cows, he added.

“We estimate that the beef can be distributed to about 2,500 poor people, with each of them receiving one kilogramme of the meat and cut-up bones. We have also set up 20 outlets for the distribution, such as Masjid Muhammadi, Masjid Panji and several other religious centres around Kota Bharu and Pasir Mas," he said, and added that last year, MAIK slaughtered 57 cows and distributed the beef to 2,300 poor people. — Bernama