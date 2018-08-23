Run for National Unity returns for third time

OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Berhad CEO Datuk Ong Eng Bin (right) and K. Alan pose for the camera while Ancom Bhd executive chairman Datuk Siew Ka Wei looks on during the launching ceremony of Run for National Unity 2018 at HELP University August 23, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Following its successful debut in 2016, Run for National Unity has become an annual event.

Organised by HELP University and the Redberry Group, the run aims to promote national unity and harmony.

"Every year it is a better programme with a larger number of participants taking part," said the Vice-chancellor of HELP University Paul Chan at the launch of this year's run.

"We have an average of 2,000 participants every year so the momentum is there."

Chan also said the run also aimed at raising funds to provide scholarships for deserving students.

K. Alan, who represented the Minister of National Unity and Social Wellbeing P. Waythamoorthy, said the minister "looked forward to tertiary institutions organising more events such as this run to promote and contribute in the national unity effort."

Also present at the launch was main sponsor and chief executive officer of OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Berhad Datuk Ong Eng Bin who asked participants to train at the twice-monthly OCBC KL Free Car Morning held on the first and third Sunday of the month at Dataran DBKL.

The third Run for National Unity will be held on Oct 20 at the Taman Botani Perdana (Lake Gardens) here.

Students of HELP University pose for a group picture during the launching ceremony of Run for National Unity 2018 on August 23, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

The run is divided into 13 categories; men’s and women’s open (international), Astro Prima men’s and women’s open (Malaysian), men’s and women’s open (veteran Malaysian), primary school boys and girls, secondary school boys and girls, family team, corporate team, and physically-impaired.

The men’s and women’s categories will cover a distance of 10 kilometres, while the one for secondary students will cover seven kilometres.

The primary students, team events and physically-challenged categories will each cover five kilometres.

Participants may register online at www.racexasia.com, walk-in registrations are available at the Department of Student Affairs HELP University at Bukit Damansara or at the Federal Territories Athletics Association at Jalan Hang Jebat.

The fee for the men’s and women’s categories is RM55 for walk-ins and RM60 online.

The fee for students is RM30 (walk-ins) and RM35 (online), while groups and families of between three and five members will be charged between RM130 and RM180 for walk-ins and between RM145 and RM205 online.

Corporate team fees are RM180 for walk-ins and RM200 online. The physically-challenged will only need to pay RM10 and RM15.

Registration closes on Oct 1.