‘Munafik 2’ release date moved up to August 29

PETALING JAYA, Aug 23 — The highly-anticipated supernatural horror film Munafik 2 will be shown in cinemas on August 29, a day earlier than its initial release date.
The news was shared by the film’s director and lead actor Syamsul Yusof on Twitter yesterday, advising fans to purchase tickets before they are sold out.
Munafik 2 Showing this 29 August ! (Dipercepatkan) Advised to buy tickets now before sold out.Dah boleh beli tiket!https://t.co/Voy09NVMrM— Syamsul Yusof (@SyamsulYusof84) August 23, 2018
He elaborated on Instagram that the sneak preview applies to audiences in Singapore and Brunei while fans in Indonesia will be able to catch the film when it hits cinemas there on September 26.
Info about Munafik 2 - Fisabilillah . Munafik 2 klasifikasi P13. With English Subtitles. . You guys can get your tickets now! Dah boleh beli sekarang secara online or kaunter tiket di Gsc/Tgv & lain2 cinema. Advised to buy now before sold out. . Showing this 29 August for Malaysia,Singapore & Brunei ! (Dipercepatkan/sneak preview) . Bioskop Indonesia pula pada 26 September ini 👌 . Munafik 2 juga sedang dlm proses mendapatkan tarikh tayangan di Thailand,Cambodia & Vietnam. . Munafik 2 TIDAK akan ditayangkan di astro first atau mana2 stesen tv selagi ianya masih ditayangkan di pawagam. #munafik2 . Dan jangan lupa tengok The Making Of Munafik 2 di YouTube ok? Ada kat channel abg.Taip "disebalik tabir Munafik 2" 🎬 . @maya_karin @nasirbilankhan171960 @fizzfairuzofficial @cahayaasmawi @fauzinawawi_new
Syamsul, who won Best Director at the 57th Asia Pacific Film Festival, announced that the film is in the process of obtaining release dates in Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam.
Munafik 2 stars Maya Karin, Nasir Bilal Khan, Datuk Rahim Razali, Fauzi Nawawi and Mawi.
Its 2016 predecessor was a box office hit that grossed RM17.04 million nationwide.