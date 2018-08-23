‘Munafik 2’ release date moved up to August 29

'Munafik 2' will be screened in cinemas a day earlier than its initial release date. — A screengrab from director Syamsul Yusof’s Instagram account

PETALING JAYA, Aug 23 — The highly-anticipated supernatural horror film Munafik 2 will be shown in cinemas on August 29, a day earlier than its initial release date.

The news was shared by the film’s director and lead actor Syamsul Yusof on Twitter yesterday, advising fans to purchase tickets before they are sold out.

Munafik 2 Showing this 29 August ! (Dipercepatkan) Advised to buy tickets now before sold out.Dah boleh beli tiket!https://t.co/Voy09NVMrM — Syamsul Yusof (@SyamsulYusof84) August 23, 2018

He elaborated on Instagram that the sneak preview applies to audiences in Singapore and Brunei while fans in Indonesia will be able to catch the film when it hits cinemas there on September 26.

Syamsul, who won Best Director at the 57th Asia Pacific Film Festival, announced that the film is in the process of obtaining release dates in Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam.

Munafik 2 stars Maya Karin, Nasir Bilal Khan, Datuk Rahim Razali, Fauzi Nawawi and Mawi.

Its 2016 predecessor was a box office hit that grossed RM17.04 million nationwide.