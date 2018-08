Floor traders work under a world map displaying indexes of major markets during afternoon trading at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange November 6, 2013. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Aug 23 — Hong Kong shares ended the morning session sharply lower today following a four-day rally and as the United States prepared to impose fresh tariffs on Chinese goods.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.72 per cent, or 200.52 points, to 27,727.06 by the break.

The US imposed duties on US$16 billion (RM65.62 billion) worth of Chinese goods today. — AFP