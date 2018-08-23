US tariffs on US$16b in Chinese goods take effect

A worker rides his bicycle past piles of steel coils for export at a port in Yingkou, Liaoning province August 9, 2013. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Aug 23 — The United States today imposed steep import tariffs on another US$16 billion (RM65.62 billion) in Chinese goods in the dispute over what US officials say is the rampant theft of American technology.

That completes the first round of US$50 billion in products that President Donald Trump targeted, after US$34 billion in goods were hit with punitive duties on July 6.

China has said it will react immediately with tariffs on the same amount of US goods, targeting iconic products like Harley Davidson motorcycles, bourbon and orange juice, among hundreds of others. — AFP