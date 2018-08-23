Scott Walker and Sia team to score ‘Vox Lux’ film, starring Natalie Portman

A file picture of singer-songwriter Sia. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 23 — Musician Scott Walker has joined forces with Australian singer Sia to produce the soundtrack to for the upcoming Natalie Portman-starring film, Vox Lux.

The film — directed by Brady Corbet — follows the rise of Celeste (Portman) from the ashes of a major national tragedy to pop superstardom, and also stars Jude as Celeste’s manager.

The musical tie-up on the upcoming movie will mark Sia’s composing debut, and is the second time that Walker will have scored a Corbet-directed film, following his first collaboration with the helmer on the film The Childhood of a Leader.

Vox Lux is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 4, before being screened at the Toronto International Film Festival later that month (via NME). — AFP-Relaxnews