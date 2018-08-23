JJ Abrams to launch his own music label

JJ Abrams plans to create a music label for his production company. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 23 — According to The Hollywood Reporter, the director of Lost and Star Wars: The Force Awakens is branching out into the music industry with the launch of his own label.

Christened Loud Robot, the label will form part of the Abrams production group, Bad Robot. The new entity will function independently, however, artists recruited by the label will have their music placed in films and TV shows created by Abrams, explains the magazine.

Loud Robot will privilege short-term collaborations and work with emerging and established musicians.

The new label will be led by Charles Scott, who currently heads Bad Robot's music division. Scott has acted as music supervisor for such Bad Robot films as Star Trek and the production company’s TV shows such as Roadies and Castle Rock. — AFP-Relaxnews