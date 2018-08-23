Will Kristen Bell resurrect ‘Veronica Mars’?

Actress Kristen Bell, of the Showtime series ‘House of Lies’, arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 19, 2016. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 23 — Veronica Mars could be going back into production under the guidance of series creator Rob Thomas. Once again at the head of the cast list for the series, Kristen Bell would also be willing to reprise her role as the private investigator from Neptune. The project is reportedly in the works at the streaming platform Hulu.

In yet another revival, the cult series Veronica Mars could soon join the host of recently announced reboots like Will & Grace, Charmed and Sabrina, the Teenage Witch that are returning to the small screen. According to a report in Variety, series creator Rob Thomas and lead actress Bell are willing to take part in the project. The reboot may be ordered by the streaming platform Hulu, which did not wish to comment on the story.

Many details have yet to be determined, and no other names have been mentioned for the moment. However, it is certain that regardless of the outcome of negotiations, Bell will not want to neglect her starring role in the successful comedy series The Good Place, whose third season is due for release on NBC and Netflix on September 27.

A film funded by Kickstarter

The project will not be the first comeback for Veronica Mars, which, in the wake of a successful crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, was spun off as a film released in 2014. Thomas and Diane Ruggiero co-wrote the script for the film, which followed Mars on her return to Neptune, California, for a high school reunion. Back in her hometown, the former teen detective who had since become a lawyer, soon became embroiled in a murder case involving her former boyfriend, Logan Echolls (Jason Dohring). Bell was joined by former TV series cast members Tina Majorino, Chris Lowell, Percy Daggs III, Francis Capra and Ryan Hansen on the set of the feature.

The original series, which ran for three seasons from 2004 to 2007, recounted the adventures of Veronica Mars, a high school student who solved cases with her private investigator father, played by Enrico Colantoni. — AFP-Relaxnews