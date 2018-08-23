Nicki Minaj and Future cancel North American leg of their tour

Nicki Minaj arrives for the 2018 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York May 7, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 23 — Pitchfork reports that the rapper has cancelled all of the North American concerts of her tour, which were also to feature fellow rapper Future.

The series of concerts was supposed to begin in September. The European dates in the schedule, which commence in February 2019, will go ahead as planned.

Pitchfork reports that the singer of Queen decided to “reevaluate elements of production” and “contribute more time to rehearsal”.

There will be a tour of North America, but without Future who will not be available. Dates will be announced later in 2019.

Nicki Minaj has recently released a new album Queen, which debuted at No 2 on the Billboard chart.

Watch the video for Ganja Burn from Minaj's latest album Queen here. — AFP-Relaxnews