Saudi energy minister denies Aramco IPO will be called off

The Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference (MOES 2017) in Manama, Bahrain, March 7, 2017. ― Reuters pic

CAIRO, Aug 23 — Saudi Arabia’s energy minister denied a Reuters report that state oil giant Aramco’s initial public offering will be called off, in a statement issued early this morning.

“The government remains committed to the initial public offering of Saudi Aramco, in accordance with the appropriate circumstances and appropriate time chosen by the Government, Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said in a statement released on Saudi Press Agency.

Reuters reported yesterday that four senior industry sources said Saudi Arabia has called off both the domestic and international stock listing of Aramco. — Reuters