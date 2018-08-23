Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. World

Australia PM unlikely to contest another leadership vote, says Sky News

Published 19 minutes ago on 23 August 2018

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull reacts during House of Representatives Question Time at Parliament House in Canberra August 21, 2018. — Reuters pic
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull reacts during House of Representatives Question Time at Parliament House in Canberra August 21, 2018. — Reuters pic

CANBERRA, Aug 23 — Embattled Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is unlikely to contest a second leadership ballot, making way for Treasurer Scott Morrison as a surprise challenger for the top job, Sky News reported today.

Turnbull narrowly won a party-room vote on Tuesday by 48 to 35 against former home affairs minister Peter Dutton. But the unconvincing victory left him vulnerable to another challenge.

Dutton called for a second ballot today, while three senior ministers backed the call, saying Turnbull had lost the majority support of the ruling Liberal party. — Reuters

Related Articles

In World

Up Next

Loading...