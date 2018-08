A man, wearing a mask, looks at an electronic graph showing recent Japan’s Nikkei stock average movements at a brokerage in Tokyo December 19, 2014. Japanese stocks posted their best day in 6½ weeks REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO, Aug 23 — Tokyo stocks opened higher this morning as the yen eased against the dollar after the minutes of the US central bank's last meeting suggested a rate hike soon.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.23 per cent, or 51.13 points, at 22,413.68 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.10 per cent, or 1.65 points, at 1,700.02. — AFP