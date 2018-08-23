Now in Opposition, MCA No. 2 reminds Kit Siang that ‘absolute power corrupts’

MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and the party’s candidate for the Balakong by-election, Tan Chee Teong attend a ceramah in Sungai Chua, Kajang August 22, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

BALAKONG, Aug 23 — MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong went on the stump for its Balakong candidate Tan Chee Teong in Sg Chua here last night, borrowing his rival DAP leaders’ frequently uttered words concerning corruption.

Wee was also responding to adversary Lim Kit Siang’s earlier taunt that the MCA was unfit to claim it can check and balance the new government as it was part of the decades-old problem that caused widespread corruption that his Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition is now trying to fix.

"I think Uncle Lim is wrong as all this while he and DAP have always harped on the issue of needing to provide check and balance.

"All this while MCA has always believed the Opposition and the ruling party must co-exist within a healthy political setting with the only question being how much effort we need to put in," he said while campaigning for Tan who is seeking to represent Balakong.

Wee said the Selangor PH government currently controls 49 out of 56 seats in the state legislative assembly, pending by-election results from Balakong and Seri Setia. This, he indicated, was an example of too much power.

“DAP used to always say absolute power corrupts, to which I agree entirely.

“Unless they have changed their position, I would like to borrow their stance and ask them whether having a 90 per cent control of the assembly is not absolute power itself? Is it not prone to power abuse?” he asked.

The Ayer Hitam MP then said that electing MCA’s Tan, who is an Opposition member, to the state assembly would allow greater check and balance to be performed on the state administration without disrupting the central leadership.

“Absolute power needs an absolute Opposition bloc to counter.

“We have only the voice of five Opposition members in the assembly to ensure the state administration walks the talk,” Wee added in his plug for Tan.

About 50 people turned up for the outdoor ceramah on the streets between a few coffee shops. Despite the heavy rains, the talk conducted in Mandarin carried on with the speakers and attendees, most of whom appeared to be stout MCA supporters, sheltering beneath umbrellas.

The Balakong state seat was declared vacant following the death of its DAP assemblyman Eddie Ng in an accident last month.

The by-election will see a straight fight between Wong Siew Ki from PH and Tan.

Early voting for Balakong by-election is on September 4, while the voting day is on September 8.