A Qantas Airways passenger bus drives near a Qantas Boeing 737-800 plane at the Sydney domestic terminal, November 12, 2015. — Reuters pic

SYDNEY, Aug 23 — Australian flag carrier Qantas posted a 14.9 per cent jump in annual net profit this morning with healthy returns across all sectors of its business.

The airline’s result in the 12 months to June 30 came in at A$980 million (RM2.9 billion), with higher earnings from its domestic arm a key contributor.

Underlying profit before tax, its preferred measure, which strips out one-time costs, was up 14 per cent at A$1.4 billion. — AFP