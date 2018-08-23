Michelin announces US and UK selection dates

LONDON, Aug 23 — The selection dates for the Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland. — AFP pic guides in the US, Great Britain and Ireland have been released.

September and November will be big months for the American gastronomy world, with the red guide set to announce the star count for Washington DC, Chicago, New York and San Francisco.

The first Michelin guide for the US was released in 2005 with the New York edition.

Here are the dates to bookmark:

Washington DC: September 13

Chicago: September 26

New York: November 6

San Francisco: November 29

The Michelin selection date for Great Britain and Ireland is set for October 1.

In the three-tiered star system, one star denotes a very good restaurant in its category; two stars represent excellent cooking, worth a detour; and three stars are awarded to restaurants that serve exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey. — AFP-Relaxnews