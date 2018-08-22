Bugatti releases new teaser of the Divo

Final Bugatti Divo teaser image ahead of Monterey reveal. — Picture by Bugatti via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Aug 22 — There may only be a couple of days to go before Bugatti finally unveils its new Divo hypercar in all its glory at Monterey Car Week in California, but to ramp up the anticipation even further, the French automaker has been teasing us again with a new image of the car.

For the very first time, Bugatti has released an image of the entire vehicle. However, it’s still not revealing too much because the Divo is only to be seen in the new image fully covered by a blue dust sheet. In the past the company used the Vision Gran Turismo to tease various elements of what eventually became the Chiron, and from what can be made out from this latest image it appears to have revisited some aspects of that concept. But at the same time, it’s also clear to see this is still very much an evolution of the current Chiron design language.

The rear wing of the Vision GT concept was a lot more pronounced than the more toned down one hiding under the blue cover sheet here, but a fin does seem to run all the way from the rear of the cockpit to the rear wing. Some seriously large wheel arches clearly stand out under the sheet too, so that’s an area where the Divo has evolved from the Chiron. Another departure from the Vision GT and the Chiron is the car’s side line. The relatively gentle arc around the roof to the back of the cabin and down to the sills that’s been a Bugatti feature since the Veyron has been reworked here. In this case it seems the roof line takes a shallow dip to a point, but then makes a hard reverse to form a shoulder line intersecting with the front wheel arch.

Just 40 examples of the track-focused Divo will be produced by Bugatti, and each will come with a starting price of some €5 million (RM23.8 million). If that sounds like an incredible amount of money that’s because it is, especially considering it’s almost double what Bugatti asks for a Chiron Sport. It doesn’t appear to be a problem though, as it’s believed all 40 cars are probably already spoken for. — AFP-Relaxnews