One killed, five injured after MPV smashes into wall along Karak Highway

KUANTAN, Aug 22 — One person was killed and five injured when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded and slammed into a retaining wall at Km 39.8 of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway today.

Bentong district police chief Supt Yusuf Unis said in the 4.30pm incident, Ong Boon Seng, 54, who was driving the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) died on the spot.

The five injured were the deceased’s family members, Ng Chon Keow, 56, Tan Yoke Hwa, 65, Wong Eason, 15, and Wong Pei Row, 41, who were all sent to Bentong Hospital for treatment.

Another victim Wong Siew Wah, 67, who was sitting in the front passenger seat was rushed to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for severe head injuries and a broken left leg.

“The vehicle was understood to be on the way from Genting Highlands to Raub and the driver was believed to have lost control of the MPV causing the vehicle to spin and slam into a concrete retaining wall on the right side of the road,” he said when contacted here, today. — Bernama