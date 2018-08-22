Malaysia thrash Thailand 10-0 in men’s hockey

Malaysia beat Thailand 10-0 win in their second Group B match today. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

JAKARTA, Aug 22 — The men’s national hockey squad continued their strong showing at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang with a comprehensive 10-0 win over Thailand in their second Group B-match at the Gelora Bung Karno Hockey Field here today.

The Malaysian Tigers beat Kazakhstan 16-2 in the opening match on Monday.

In today’s action, Malaysia were already 6-0 ahead in the first half of the match through goals from Meor Azuan Hassan in the sixth minute, Faizal Saari (18’), Firhan Ashari (19’), Muhammad Razie Abdul Rahim (20’), Azri Hassan (27’) and Muhammad Shahril Saabah (28’).

After the break, Malaysia continued its onslaught and managed to add four more goals through Amirol Aideed Arshad in the 36th minute, Muhammad Shahril (39’), Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil (43’), and Fitri Saari (57’).

National hockey squad head coach Stephen Van Huizen said he was pleased with the comfortable victory but warned his charges not to take things lightly in the remaining three group matches against Bangladesh, Pakistan and Oman.

“It starts with Bangladesh which will be played at noon. The weather will be a factor in the match, but we can make things a little easier if the players finish off their moves well and not get carried away.

“They have to use the lessons from this match as a guide for the upcoming match,” Van Huizen added.

Malaysia is eyeing the gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games to get automatic qualification for the 2020 Olympics. — Bernama