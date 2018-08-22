Archer Mohd Juwaidi smashes national record at Asian Games

Mohd Juwaidi (left) ended the first ranking round in the top three position behind South Korea’s Choi Yonghee and Hong Sung Ho. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, Aug 22 — Malaysian archer Mohd Juwaidi Mazuki broke his own national record in the men’s compound double 50m (individual) at the Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games 2018 today after collecting a total of 705 points in the ranking round today.

He collected 348 points in the first half before displaying an outstanding calmness to collect another 357 points and broke his old record of 704 points which he made at the Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) Open Archery Championship in 2015.

The result also enabled Mohd Juwaidi to end the first ranking round in the top three position behind South Korea’s archers – Choi Yonghee who garnered 709 points and Hong Sung Ho, who collected 707 points.

It also helped the national trio, comprising Mohd Juwaidi, Alang Ariff Aqil Muhammad Ghazalli and Lee Kin Lip to be ranked fifth among 16 countries in the team compound event.

The Malaysian compound trio collected 2,072 points behind Iran, Taiwan, India and South Korea in the team ranking round.

The South Korean compound trio collected a total of 2,116 points to create a new Games Record.

Meanwhile, in the women’s event, Malaysia ended the ranking round at sixth place after collecting 2,043 points.

The South Korean team continued their domination by creating another Games Record with 2,105 points, followed by India at second place, Taiwan (third), Iran (fourth) and Kazakhstan (fifth).

Both Malaysian men and women trios would compete in the compound team elimination on Sunday. — Bernama