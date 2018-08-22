Malaysian Athletics Federation: RM10,000 for athletes who bag medals from Asian Games

Karim said MAF did not mind if it had to spend up to RM100,000 to reward an athlete’s drive and determination to attain success and bring glory to Malaysia. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

JAKARTA, Aug 22 — The Malaysian Athletics Federation (MAF) will reward RM10,000 to any national athlete who wins a medal at the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games.

Its president Datuk Karim Ibrahim said MAF did not mind if it had to spend up to RM100,000 to reward an athlete’s drive and determination to attain success and bring glory to Malaysia at Asia’s biggest sporting stage.

“If anyone is able to break national records, we will give RM5,000 and an additional RM1,000 for creating a new Games record. Meanwhile, those who win gold, silver or bronze medals will earn RM10,000.

“This is proof that the MAF is appreciative of the sacrifices of athletes who compete in the Asian Games,” he said when contacted here, today.

The athletics squad will pursue its mission to gain medals or at least one medal at Stadium Gelora Bung Karno on Saturday.

Karim is counting on the three athletes under its Podium Programme namely Nauraj Singh Randhawa (high jump), Muhammad Hakimi Ismail (triple jump) and Muhammad Irfan Shamsuddin (discus), to prove their respective abilities.

“Our hope is certainly among the athletes of the Podium Programme and at the same time, other athletes must also strive for excellence at the outing,” he added.

A total of 15 national athletes are vying for medals in athletics. — Bernama