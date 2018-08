Iran's Revolutionary Guard says will raise defensive capabilities, reports Tasnim

Iran's Revolutionary Guards will be part of Iran's mission to shore up its defences. — AFP pic

LONDON, Aug 22 — Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said today it will continue increasing the country's defensive capabilities, and will not surrender to pressure over its missile programme.

"(Iran’s) missile programme has turned into the main challenge of the enemies of the Iranian nation, especially the United States, the Zionist regime (of Israel) and the Saudi rulers...

"Increasing defensive capabilities will remain the main strategy of the armed forces," the IRGC said in a statement carried by the Tasnim news agency. — Reuters