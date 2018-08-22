Schooling wins Singapore’s first gold in Indonesia in the 100m butterfly

Joseph Schooling stormed home in a new Games record time of 51.04sec in the men’s 100m butterfly final to finish in top spot. — TODAY pic

JAKARTA, Aug 22 — Joseph Schooling has won Team Singapore’s first gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games, as the 23-year-old Olympic champion stormed home in a new Games record time of 51.04sec in the men’s 100m butterfly final today to finish in top spot.

Off to a flying start in the two-lap race, Schooling — the defending champion in the event — was unstoppable at the Gelora Bung Karno Aquatics Centre, as he led the race from the start to clinch gold ahead of his rivals.

His new record shaved 0.72sec off his previous mark of 51.76sec during the 2014 Asian Games.

China’s Li Zhuhao won the silver in 51.46sec, while Yuki Kobori of Japan claimed the bronze after clocking 51. 77sec.

Schooling’s gold is the second medal that Team Singapore has won at the Indonesia Asian Games, after the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay team of Quah Zheng Wen, Schooling, Danny Yeo, and Jonathan Tan clinched a bronze on Monday. — TODAY