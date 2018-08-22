Chua to represent Malaysia at World Sushi Cup 2018

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Chef Chua Kok Hua will be representing Malaysia to the upcoming World Sushi Cup 2018, announced Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC).

The prestigious sushi-making competition, an annual event which will be held in Tokyo tomorrow (Aug 23), brings together another 40 top sushi chefs from around the world to compete.

Chua emerged champion in the qualifying competition held in November 2017 in conjunction with the Global Sushi Academy Training, a collaboration between NSC and World Sushi Skills Institute, the only officially recognised sushi body in Japan.

“The training, conducted by renowned sushi master, Hirotashi Ogawa, focuses on basic sushi making skills and critical topics such as hygienic handling of seafood for raw consumption.

‘It was the second time the training was held in Malaysia,” said a statement made available to Bernama today.

Chua started working in Singapore at the age of 16 at the Chinese Kitchen of a five-star hotel where he acquired the cooking skills and knowledge, and later was offered the same position at the Japanese Restaurant at the same hotel.

The statement said Chu, who is determined to come back from Tokyo with a medal, was grateful to NSC for the opportunity and that the training provided was an eye opener to him in learning every little detail in sushi making.— Bernama