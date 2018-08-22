Melaka reports 20.7pc drop in HFMD cases

MELAKA, Aug 22 — The number of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) cases in the state has dropped by 40 cases or 20.7 per cent within the week ending August 18.

State Health Committee chairman Low Chee Leong said the total number of HFMD cases had dropped from 193 recorded in the 32nd week to 153 in the 33rd week of this year.

“From January to August 18, there were a total of 2,119 HFMD cases reported in the state and 14 premises, including nurseries, kindergartens, pre-schools and schools, were ordered to close in the state.

“The closure of the premises was to enable the operators to clean and disinfect their premises.

“Right now, only three premises remained closed and they comprised a primary school and a pre-school in Alor Gajah, and a nursery in Jasin,” he said in a statement here today.

Based on the statistics, he said over 90 per cent of the cases involved children under the age of six.

Meanwhile, Low said various preventive measures and campaign had been implemented by the Health Department to address the situation during the HFMD outbreak including town hall meetings.

It had so far involved 1,168 operators and teachers from nurseries, kindergartens and pre-schools throughout the state. — Bernama