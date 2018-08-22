Malaysia wins elusive gold through bowling trio

The bowling trio of Esther Cheah, Siti Safiyah Amirah Abdul Rahman and Syaidatul Afifah Badrul Hamidi knocked down a total of 4,326 pins to secure the country's first gold today. — Picture via Twitter/ Bernama

PALEMBANG, Aug 22 — Malaysia's gloom at the Asian Games was finally lifted by the bowling trio of Esther Cheah, Siti Safiyah Amirah Abdul Rahman and Syaidatul Afifah Badrul Hamidi who secured the country's first gold today.

They knocked down a total of 4,326 pins to pip Taiwan's Pan Yu-fen, Chou Chia-chen and Tsai Hsin-yi (4,255) for gold in the women's trio.

Bronze went to Singapore trio of Joey Yeo, Daphne Tan and Bernice Lim (4,250).

The much fancied Malaysian combination of Sin Li Jane, Shalin Zulkifli and Natasha Roslan missed out on a medal as they finished fourth (4,144).