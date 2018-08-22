Malaysia wushu squad falls short at Asian Games

Jack Chang Loh of Malaysia competes in the men’s Taijijian event in Jakarta August 22, 2018. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, Aug 22 — The national wushu squad, which has been performing poorly in the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games, finished without winning any medals, here today.

The squad also failed to win any medals in the 2014 edition in Incheon, South Korea which calls into question whether the squad should be given the opportunity to be sent on category A (expenses fully borne) for future tournaments.

The team was sent to the 2018 Asian Games on category A with the target of two medals by the Olympic Council of Malaysia.

This was acknowledged by the Wushu Federation of Malaysia president Datuk Chong Kim Fatt who apologised for Malaysia’s failure to win any medal at the 18th edition of the Asian Games.

“We will think of a solution to restore the image of this sport and what I can suggest at the moment is that the association will work closely with the Youth and Sports Ministry for the good of the sport in the long-term,” Chong said when met by Malaysian reporters after the squad’s last event.

Only Tan Cheong Min and Phoon Eyin gave the best performance after finishing fourth respectively in the combined Nanquan and Nandao events as well as in Jianshu and Qiangshu.

World champion 2017, Wong Weng Son also failed to meet expectations when he only finished ninth out of 17 participants in the men's Changquan event.

Elite athlete, Loh Jack Chang, who made his last appearance at the Asian Games, also failed to perform well after finishing 10th out of 16 participants in the combined Taijiquan and Taijijian events today.

For the record, Malaysia's best performance was in the 2006 edition in Doha, Qatar, namely one gold won by Chai Fong Ying and two bronze contributed by Diana Bong and Ng Shin Yii. — Bernama