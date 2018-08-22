National sepak takraw squad settles for silver as Thailand reigns supreme

The silver medal is an improvement over the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea, where Malaysia won bronze. — Bernama pic

PALEMBANG, Aug 22 — The national sepak takraw squad contributed the first silver medal for the country at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang Games through the men's team regu event after they fell 0-2 to Thailand in the final today.

In the action which took place at the Ranau Hall, Jakabaring Sports City, Palembang, Malaysia's first regu squad comprising Muhammad Zulkifli Abd Razak as captain, Muhamad Norhaffizi Abd Razak (striker) and Mohd Syazreenaqmar Salehan (feeder) started off well, but failed to keep up the momentum, falling 15-21, 15-21 to Thailand's squad led by Assadin Wongyota.

The country's top squad represented by Muhammad Syahir Mohd Rosdi (captain), Farhan Adam (feeder) and Muhammad Azlan Alias (striker) went out in the second game, but lost 19-21, 13-21 to Thailand's main squad headed by Pornchai Kaokaew.

However, the silver medal was still an improvement over the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea, where they won the bronze.

The defeat also saw Thailand extend their reign over the sport, retaining the gold medal for 28 years.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Syahir when met by Bernama after the final admitted that he had lost his focus a little after the referee refused to allow the national team to 'challenge' a decision in the first set of their match.

When Thailand was ahead 20-19 in the first set, the Malaysian team led by Muhammad Syahir had protested the referee's decision, claiming that Mohammad Azlan Alias' strike had hit the hand of Thai player, Sakha Siriwat.

However, the referee from Laos, Peune Inthanor, did not allow a video challenge and instead awarded a point to Thailand, which ended the match at 21-19 in the latter team's favour.

“In the second set, the trio from Thailand took advantage of the opportunity as their confidence-level went up. On the other hand, we were affected by the decision, and then lost our rhythm," he said.

Meanwhile, head coach Abdul Talib Ahmad said he was satisfied with the performance of the squad in the event.

"In terms of our achievement, it is better than Incheon (the 2014 Asian Games), all the players have shown good performances and have played with greater spirit,” he said, adding there was still hope of getting the gold in the inter-regu event. — Bernama