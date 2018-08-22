Marriott loyalty members can now collect and redeem points at Ritz-Carlton, Starwood hotels

Marriott has finally merged all three loyalty programs, Starwood and Ritz-Carlton. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 22 — Loyalty programs for Marriott, the Ritz-Carlton and Starwood have finally merged, two years after Marriott acquired Starwood Hotels and Resorts in 2016, a mammoth US$12.2 billion (RM50.1 billion) deal that created the world's largest hotel company.

That means that more than 110 million loyalty members of all three programs will be able to collect and redeem their points across 29 hotel brands and 6,700 properties across 130 countries and territories.

Marriott says the unified program means that members will earn on average 20 per cent more points per dollar spent.

The merger also introduces a new Free Night Award chart for redemption across all three portfolios, streamlining the way members can save and redeem a free night's stay system-wide.

New, refreshed, co-branded Marriott and JPMorgan Chase and American Express cards are set to be launched this year, and on August 23, a Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card will be released.

A Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card was released recently. — AFP-Relaxnews